Tariq Demands Full Bench Of Court, Holding Elections Simultaneously Across Country

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday demanded holding elections at the same time in the entire country and a full bench of court decisions to ensure transparency in the system.

"The solution to the prevailing constitutional, political and legal complications is to hold elections once and at the same time in the entire country to ensure transparency and fairness", he said while talking to a private news channel.

Replying to a question, he said dialogue was one of the decent choices at the moment to resolve the issues.

He further said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were holding their "final" round of negotiations and hopefully meaningful results would be obtained.

In response to another question, Tariq said that the ruling coalition government was not violating the Constitution but rather expressing its reservations.

