Tariq Dharejo Assumes Charge Of DIG Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Tariq Dharejo assumes charge of DIG Hyderabad

The newly posted police officer, Tariq Razzak Dharejo, assumed the charge of the DIG Hyderabad Police Range, which consists of 9 districts, here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The newly posted police officer, Tariq Razzak Dharejo, assumed the charge of the DIG Hyderabad Police Range, which consists of 9 districts, here on Friday.

Dharejo replaced the outgoing DIG peer, Muhammad Shah. The Additional DIG Shahid Ali Qureshi, DSP Admin Muneer Ahmed Baloch, Office Superintendent Dodau Khan Gopang, and other officers were present on the occasion.

