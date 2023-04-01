Tariq Fazal for full court hearing in election case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Friday urged the formation of a full court bench for holding a transparent hearing in KP and Punjab polls case.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the apex court should consider constituting a full court bench to hear the PTI petition against the postponement of elections in Punjab and KP.

In order to prevent a constitutional crisis, he said that a full court bench could address the election issues being faced by the country.