Tariq Jameel Calls For Seeking Guidance From Quran For Success

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Tariq Jameel calls for seeking guidance from Quran for success

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel on Monday called for spending lives as per the golden guidance of the Quran for success in the world and hereafter.

He was delivering a lecture on Islamic education and life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace & blessings of Allah be upon him) at University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

The Senior Tutor Office in collaboration with the Naat and Qirrat Club had organized the event in which a large number of university officials, faculty members and students participated.

Maulan Tariq Jameel highlighted the importance of aligning one's life with the teachings of islam and Sunnah of the Prophet (Peace be upon him). He urged the people to get light from Seerat-un-Nabi that will lead towards a successful and purposeful life.

He said that secret for true success lies in living according to the principles taught by the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him). He urged the students to seek knowledge not only for worldly progress but also to strengthen their moral and spiritual character.

He also highlighted the significance of compassion, honesty, humility and discipline and said that our youths are capable of becoming great leaders of tomorrow if they follow the path shown by the Holy Prophet (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali also spoke while a special prayer was also offered for peace, unity and progress of Pakistan.

