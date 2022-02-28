Tariq Jameel for promotion of Islamic values for successful life

Renowned Islamic speaker Maulana Tariq Jamil has stressed the need to promote and follow teachings of Islam these are imperative for successful life in this world and hereafter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Renowned Islamic speaker Maulana Tariq Jamil has stressed the need to promote and follow teachings of islam these are imperative for successful life in this world and hereafter.

Addressing a gathering of students, faculty and staff members of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Monday, he said that struggle for "Rizq-e-halal" is a core value and foremost condition laid by Islam.

"Hence, we must remain careful about fulfillment of our domestic and professional duties with the spirit of self-accountability at every stage", he added.

He said that "Namaz" is mandatory on every Muslim. "Therefore, we should perform this religious obligation with utmost dedication, or else, we would be held accountable on the Day of Judgment", he added.

He highlighted other human values mandatory upon the Muslims, and said that essence of Islam lies in speaking the truth, fulfilling duties and maintaining a good moral character.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.