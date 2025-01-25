Open Menu

Tariq Khan's Car Flips Over At Hub Auto Car Event, Marshal Hurt

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Tariq Khan's car flips over at Hub auto car event, marshal hurt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A dramatic incident unfolded at the Hub Auto Car racing event on Saturday when renowned Pakistani racer Tariq Khan's car overturned due to loss of control, leaving a marshal injured.

According to details, Tariq Khan's vehicle spun out of control during the high-speed racing event, causing it to flip over. Fortunately, Khan escaped with minor injuries, private news channels reported.

However, a marshal standing nearby was not as fortunate. The official, whose identity has not been disclosed was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"The marshal's injuries are not life-threatening, but he is undergoing treatment as a precautionary measure," said a spokesperson for the racing event.

Tariq Khan, who has had a distinguished career in Pakistani motor sports, was shaken but grateful to have escaped major injury.

"I want to thank the Almighty for sparing my life," Khan said in a statement.

"My thoughts are with the injured marshal and I wish him a speedy recovery," he added.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

1 hour ago
 UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical suppli ..

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

2 hours ago
 ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

2 hours ago
 Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

3 hours ago
 Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

3 hours ago
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

4 hours ago
 Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion ..

Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

15 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Eme ..

Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan