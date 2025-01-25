Tariq Khan's Car Flips Over At Hub Auto Car Event, Marshal Hurt
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A dramatic incident unfolded at the Hub Auto Car racing event on Saturday when renowned Pakistani racer Tariq Khan's car overturned due to loss of control, leaving a marshal injured.
According to details, Tariq Khan's vehicle spun out of control during the high-speed racing event, causing it to flip over. Fortunately, Khan escaped with minor injuries, private news channels reported.
However, a marshal standing nearby was not as fortunate. The official, whose identity has not been disclosed was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
"The marshal's injuries are not life-threatening, but he is undergoing treatment as a precautionary measure," said a spokesperson for the racing event.
Tariq Khan, who has had a distinguished career in Pakistani motor sports, was shaken but grateful to have escaped major injury.
"I want to thank the Almighty for sparing my life," Khan said in a statement.
"My thoughts are with the injured marshal and I wish him a speedy recovery," he added.
