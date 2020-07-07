Tariq Magsi, Hashmi condole on demise of Ayatullah Durrani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Nawabzada Tariq Magsi and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s founder leader Saeed Ahmed Hashmi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Ayatullah Durrani.

They said the people of Balochistan were deprived of a sincere political leader and that the services of Ayatullah Durrani would be remembered forever.

They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.