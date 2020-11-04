Tariq Magsi reviews development works on 100 dams project in Muslim Bagh

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Nawabzada Tariq Magsi on Wednesday visited Muslim Bagh to review progress of works of 100 dams project for ensuring its timely completion in the area.

Director of 100 Dams Project, Shuaib Tareen and Federal Focal Person, Bashir Khan briefed the minister about construction works of the project in detail during the visit.

The minister directed concerned officials to take all possible measures to accelerate works on the project to ensure its timely completion.

No compromise would be made on quality of the project, he said, adding the provincial government was paying special attention on construction of the dams in order to address problems of water in the province which was a main issue.

He said that construction of small and big dams were being continued in various areas of the province under contribution of central and provincial regimes to improve ground water level in the areas.

"Completion of dams will help cultivating several acres of lands in the areas which can promote agriculture and livestock sectors", he said, adding 60 percent of people rallied on livestock and agriculture in the areas.

The minister said all available resources were being utilized to develop Balochistan in order to remove backwardness of the areas.

He said on special interest of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, development projects were being carried out in respective areas of the province including opposition leaders' Constituencies on equality basis for ensuring good governance.

The minister was accompanied by former Senator Nawabzada Saifullah Magsi, Irrigation Secretary Akbar Baloch and other officials.