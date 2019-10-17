UrduPoint.com
Tariq Mahmood Appointed As APPC Managing Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:06 PM

Tariq Mahmood appointed as APPC managing director

Tariq Mahmood Khan, a BS-20 officer of Information Group, has been posted as Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) managing director

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Tariq Mahmood Khan, a BS-20 officer of Information Group, has been posted as Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) managing director.

According to the notification issued here by the Establishment Division on Thursday, he was presently discharging his duty as Press Information Department (PID) deputy director general, Islamabad.

However, Tariq Mahmood has been transferred and posted as APPC managing director with immediate effect and until further orders.

Tariq Mahmood Khan has a vast professional experience in public sector and academic excellence in media studies.

He was not only a Fulbright Scholar, but also has an academic background in media and communication studies.

He was a PhD in Global Communication from the NC State University, North Carolina (NC) and a Master in Media Studies from the New school University, New York.

Tariq Mahmood has worked as director media and director Audit Bureau of Circulation in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

