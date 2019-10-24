Tariq Mahmood Murtaza Assume Charge As Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:36 PM
Tariq Mahmood Murtaza has assumed the charge of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).
He replaced Muhammad Arif Abbasi who worked in RDA almost for a one year. The newly appointed RDA chairman is expected to improve efficiency of the civic body and playing a constructive role for development of Rawalpindi Division.
Director General RDA and other officers have welcomed newly nominated chairman RDA and given farewell party to ex-chairman RDA Muhammad Arif Abbasi.