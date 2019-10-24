UrduPoint.com
Tariq Mahmood Murtaza Assume Charge As Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority

Thu 24th October 2019

Tariq Mahmood Murtaza assume charge as Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority

Tariq Mahmood Murtaza has assumed the charge of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Tariq Mahmood Murtaza has assumed the charge of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). The Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department (HUD&PHED), Government of the Punjab has issued notification giving charge of RDA chairman to Tariq Mahmood Murtaza.

He replaced Muhammad Arif Abbasi who worked in RDA almost for a one year. The newly appointed RDA chairman is expected to improve efficiency of the civic body and playing a constructive role for development of Rawalpindi Division.

Director General RDA and other officers have welcomed newly nominated chairman RDA and given farewell party to ex-chairman RDA Muhammad Arif Abbasi.

