Tariq Mahmood Murtaza assume charge as Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Tariq Mahmood Murtaza has assumed the charge of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). The Housing , Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department (HUD&PHED), Government of the Punjab has issued notification giving charge of RDA chairman to Tariq Mahmood Murtaza.

He replaced Muhammad Arif Abbasi who worked in RDA almost for a one year. The newly appointed RDA chairman is expected to improve efficiency of the civic body and playing a constructive role for development of Rawalpindi Division.

Director General RDA and other officers have welcomed newly nominated chairman RDA and given farewell party to ex-chairman RDA Muhammad Arif Abbasi.