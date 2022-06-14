UrduPoint.com

Tariq Mahmood's Book Unveiled At Punjab University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Tariq Mahmood's book unveiled at Punjab University

The Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday organized a ceremony to launch the autobiography of renowned retired bureaucrat Tariq Mahmood titled "Dam-e-Khayal" here at the PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday organized a ceremony to launch the autobiography of renowned retired bureaucrat Tariq Mahmood titled "Dam-e-Khayal" here at the PU.

According to a spokesperson for PU here, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Prof Emeritus, renowned poet and writer Amjad islam Amjad, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Dr Moin Nizami, urdu Department Chairman Dr Muhammad Kamran, renowned journalist Maqsood Butt, deans of different faculties, department heads, teachers and officers attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Saleem Mazhar said that Tariq Mahmood's book covered the most important practical aspects of life and contained high-quality literary values.

He said that people specially young generation should read the biographies of great people as they were role models, adding that Tariq Mahmood had written autobiography in an interesting way.

Related Topics

Punjab Young

Recent Stories

Cattle vaccination campaign starts in Sukkur

Cattle vaccination campaign starts in Sukkur

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court directs ECP to decide plea again ..

Lahore High Court directs ECP to decide plea against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

1 minute ago
 Sindh earmarks Rs15.435 bn for Social Protection

Sindh earmarks Rs15.435 bn for Social Protection

1 minute ago
 Sindh presents Rs 1.714 trillion tax-free deficit ..

Sindh presents Rs 1.714 trillion tax-free deficit budget for FY 2022-23

22 minutes ago
 Qadir stresses for enhancing int'l cooperation to ..

Qadir stresses for enhancing int'l cooperation to strengthen health systems

22 minutes ago
 Bilawal for strengthening Pak-Iran economic diplom ..

Bilawal for strengthening Pak-Iran economic diplomacy to unlock true potential

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.