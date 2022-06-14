(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday organized a ceremony to launch the autobiography of renowned retired bureaucrat Tariq Mahmood titled "Dam-e-Khayal" here at the PU.

According to a spokesperson for PU here, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Prof Emeritus, renowned poet and writer Amjad islam Amjad, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Dr Moin Nizami, urdu Department Chairman Dr Muhammad Kamran, renowned journalist Maqsood Butt, deans of different faculties, department heads, teachers and officers attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Saleem Mazhar said that Tariq Mahmood's book covered the most important practical aspects of life and contained high-quality literary values.

He said that people specially young generation should read the biographies of great people as they were role models, adding that Tariq Mahmood had written autobiography in an interesting way.