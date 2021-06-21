Tariq Malik Appointed As Chairman NADRA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:00 PM
Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Muhammad Tariq Malik has been appointed as Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for a period of three years with immediate effect and until further orders.
Ministry of Interior has issued the notification. While terms and conditions of his appointment including emoluments will be determined separately.