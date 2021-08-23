UrduPoint.com

Tariq Malik Vows To Equip NADRA With Latest Technology

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:08 PM

Tariq Malik vows to equip NADRA with latest technology

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to equip institutions with the latest technology including NADRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to equip institutions with the latest technology including NADRA.

Talking to a private news channel, he said to control malpractices, digital technology was being used so that no one could be registered in any other family under wrong data.

He said NADRA held an inquiry against 39 and canceled 66 contracts of its employees who were involved in misconduct.

The chairman said NADRA was planning to introduce digital identity next year which will be multi-functional and would be helpful to curb identity theft.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Family Government

Recent Stories

Caldor Fire in California scorches over 100,000 ac ..

Caldor Fire in California scorches over 100,000 acres

1 minute ago
 Action film "Raging Fire" continues box office dom ..

Action film "Raging Fire" continues box office domination

2 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday

2 minutes ago
 Iraq seeks role as mediator with regional summit

Iraq seeks role as mediator with regional summit

2 minutes ago
 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits northern Mongolia

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits northern Mongolia

9 minutes ago
 Angola enters second phase of Chess Olympiad

Angola enters second phase of Chess Olympiad

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.