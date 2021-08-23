Tariq Malik vows to equip NADRA with latest technology

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to equip institutions with the latest technology including NADRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to equip institutions with the latest technology including NADRA.

Talking to a private news channel, he said to control malpractices, digital technology was being used so that no one could be registered in any other family under wrong data.

He said NADRA held an inquiry against 39 and canceled 66 contracts of its employees who were involved in misconduct.

The chairman said NADRA was planning to introduce digital identity next year which will be multi-functional and would be helpful to curb identity theft.