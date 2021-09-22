Tariq Mehmood Alhassan made OPC VC

Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan has been appointed as Vice Chairperson (VC) Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan has been appointed as Vice Chairperson (VC) Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC).

In this regard, a notification has been issued by Services and General Administration Department on Tuesday.

Earlier, PTI leader Wasim Ramay was serving in the position.

The newly appointed Vice Chairperson holds business Degree from the University of Northampton (UK).

He also holds LLM degree.

He is also the author of two books on international relations and had been a member of global thinktanks including the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the Royal Commonwealth Society,Chatham House and the Royal Society of Arts.