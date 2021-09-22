UrduPoint.com

Tariq Mehmood Alhassan Made OPC VC

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:08 AM

Tariq Mehmood Alhassan made OPC VC

Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan has been appointed as Vice Chairperson (VC) Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan has been appointed as Vice Chairperson (VC) Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC).

In this regard, a notification has been issued by Services and General Administration Department on Tuesday.

Earlier, PTI leader Wasim Ramay was serving in the position.

The newly appointed Vice Chairperson holds business Degree from the University of Northampton (UK).

He also holds LLM degree.

He is also the author of two books on international relations and had been a member of global thinktanks including the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the Royal Commonwealth Society,Chatham House and the Royal Society of Arts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Punjab United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

9 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

9 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

2 hours ago
 Palestinian FM Tells Sputnik He Is Ready to Meet R ..

Palestinian FM Tells Sputnik He Is Ready to Meet Russia's Lavrov At UNGA Sidelin ..

41 seconds ago
 18 more die of corona in KP

18 more die of corona in KP

44 seconds ago
 US House Democrats Introduce Legislation to Preven ..

US House Democrats Introduce Legislation to Prevent Presidential Abuses - Schiff

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.