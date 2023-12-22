Tariq Mehmood appointed PIO, Mubashar Tauqir assigned additional charge as MD PTV

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 11:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Tariq Mehmood, a BS-21 officer of the Information Group, has been posted as Executive Director General/ Principal Information Officer in Press Information Department, a notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday said.

Tariq Mehmood was presently working as Executive Director General of Information Service academy.

According to another notification, Mubashir Hassan, a BS-20 officer of the Information Group, presently posted as EDG/PIO PID, was directed to report to the Information Ministry.

Meanwhile in pursuance of the Federal Cabinet's decision on Friday, Additional Secretary Information Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah, , a BS-21 officer, was assigned additional charge of Managing Director of Pakistan Television Corporation for a period of three months or till appointment of a regular incumbent.

