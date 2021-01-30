Tariq Mehmood Khetran meets QESCO Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Former Provincial Minister Mir Tariq Mehmood Khetran on Friday met Chief of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) at his Office here.

Mir Tariq Mehmood Khetran apprised the QESCO chief about prolong load shedding and less power voltage in Kuhlo.

He said due to unscheduled, prolong load shedding and low voltage of power, the farmers were facing difficulties in their harvesting area adding that Kuhlo district is a backward area of Balochistan where majority of people depend on agriculture sector where ready crops have been affected in the district.

He requested the QESCO chief to take measures for addressing electric problems in the area on immediate basis.

QESCO chief assured Mir Tariq Khetran that he would take possible measure to resolve the issues after reviewing low voltage and unscheduled load shedding of power in the area.