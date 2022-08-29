UrduPoint.com

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Takes Charge As Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza takes charge as Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Monday took the charge as Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

Earlier, the Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department (HUD & PHED), Government of the Punjab had issued a notification of the appointment.

Earlier, the Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department (HUD & PHED), Government of the Punjab had issued a notification of the appointment.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza who had earlier served as Chairman RDA has once again been given the charge of the office.

After assuming charge of the office, he said that he would play a constructive role for the development of Rawalpindi Division.

He expressed his determination that more reforms would be brought for the betterment of RDA whereas work would also be done on emergency basis to provide more facilities to the citizens.

The Director General, RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa and other officers welcomed the newly appointed Chairman RDA on his arrival at the office.

