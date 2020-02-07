UrduPoint.com
Tariq Mengal Calls On Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) MD

Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:20 PM

Quetta Municipal Corporation Administrator Tariq Mengal on Friday met Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad at the LWMC Central Office here

According to the LWMC sources, the meeting discussed matters with regard to provide technical support for cleanliness purpose in Quetta city.

According to the LWMC sources, the meeting discussed matters with regard to provide technical support for cleanliness purpose in Quetta city.

The LWMC MD assured the administrator of providing all possible support for cleanliness in Quetta.

Tariq Mengal lauded the LWMC system and efforts for maintaining cleanliness in thecity.

LWMC Operations General Manager Sohail Anwar and others were also present.

