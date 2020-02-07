Tariq Mengal calls on Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) MD

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Quetta Municipal Corporation Administrator Tariq Mengal on Friday met Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad at the LWMC Central Office here.

According to the LWMC sources, the meeting discussed matters with regard to provide technical support for cleanliness purpose in Quetta city.

The LWMC MD assured the administrator of providing all possible support for cleanliness in Quetta.

Tariq Mengal lauded the LWMC system and efforts for maintaining cleanliness in thecity.

LWMC Operations General Manager Sohail Anwar and others were also present.