Tariq Qureshi Assumed Charge As Deputy Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi has assumed charge of his office on Friday.

He can be contacted at office phone number 0229200244

According to an official handout, after taking charge, he visited various branches of the office and instructed the relevant officials to perform their duties with utmost professionalism.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shakeel Ahmed Abro, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Qaim Akber Naimi and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

