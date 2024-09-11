Open Menu

Tariq To Improve Performance Of Anti-Corruption Department

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Tariq to improve performance of Anti-Corruption department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Shaheed Benazirabad, Tariq Ali Solangi chaired a meeting to review the performance of the Anti-Corruption Department and to improve its performance.

During the meeting, the performance of all Circle Officers was reviewed, and Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Tariq Ali Solangi directed all officers to provide maximum cooperation to the people who come to the Anti-Corruption offices with their problems and to resolve their issues on a priority basis.

He also directed that all officers and staff should come to the office on time and wear uniforms.

He also directed that old cases pending in the Anti-Corruption department should be disposed of immediately so that relief can be provided to the general public.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Tariq Ali Solangi inspected the mobile vehicles present in the Circle offices and directed the officers to ensure the maintenance of mobile vehicles and to repair them immediately if they are damaged.

All Circle Officers and Assistant Directors briefed about their performance during the meeting. Circle Officers of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Naushahro Feroze districts, Assistant Directors/DSPEs, Inspectors, and other officials attended the meeting.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Vehicles Circle Sanghar All

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

3 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

5 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

8 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

18 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

21 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

23 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

24 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

24 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan