Tariq to improve performance of Anti-Corruption department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Shaheed Benazirabad, Tariq Ali Solangi chaired a meeting to review the performance of the Anti-Corruption Department and to improve its performance.

During the meeting, the performance of all Circle Officers was reviewed, and Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Tariq Ali Solangi directed all officers to provide maximum cooperation to the people who come to the Anti-Corruption offices with their problems and to resolve their issues on a priority basis.

He also directed that all officers and staff should come to the office on time and wear uniforms.

He also directed that old cases pending in the Anti-Corruption department should be disposed of immediately so that relief can be provided to the general public.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Tariq Ali Solangi inspected the mobile vehicles present in the Circle offices and directed the officers to ensure the maintenance of mobile vehicles and to repair them immediately if they are damaged.

All Circle Officers and Assistant Directors briefed about their performance during the meeting. Circle Officers of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Naushahro Feroze districts, Assistant Directors/DSPEs, Inspectors, and other officials attended the meeting.

APP/mwq