Tarnol, Homicide Unit Police Teams Arrested Accused Involved In Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police Tarnol police station and Homicide Unit police teams have arrested an accused involved in a murder case and recovered a murder tool from his possession.

On November 9, 2023, the accused Umar Farooq shot Qamar Farooq, Faraz Ahmad and Ahmad Ali in Tarnol police station jurisdiction, from which Qamar Farooq succumbed to his injuries and died. Upon receiving the information the Tarnol police team immediately registered an FIR no. 872/23.

Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police teams utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods and arrested the accused Umar Farooq and recovered the murder tool, a 30-bore pistol from his possession, while further investigation was underway.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials to an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.

He said that the Islamabad Capital Police adopts a zero-tolerance policy against violence, including injustices and crimes, and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them.

He appreciated the performance of the police teams and further directed all officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

