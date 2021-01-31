UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tarnol Police Arrest Two Accused With Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Tarnol Police arrest two accused with weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :On the instructions of SP Sadar zone Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, Tarnol police, during road checking operation, managed to arrest two accused on violation of Arms displaying.

Two accused namely, Malik Asim and Malik Umar Nawaz were arrested during the special checking of vehicle number LS 261.

According to Islamabad Police Spokesperson, a 30-bore pistol and a repeater with rounds were recovered from the accused and the vehicle was also seized.

The operation was carried out by SHO Tarnol Qaiser Niaz Gilani and his team.

A case was registered against the accused and further investigation was started.

SSP operations and DIG operations have appreciated the performance of Sadar Zone Police.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed orders issuance of ‘Regulat ..

1 minute ago

71,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

1 hour ago

Aqdar Adventures Initiative continues to plant man ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler receives CEO of National Fuel Agency

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.