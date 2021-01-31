Tarnol Police arrest two accused with weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :On the instructions of SP Sadar zone Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, Tarnol police, during road checking operation, managed to arrest two accused on violation of Arms displaying.

Two accused namely, Malik Asim and Malik Umar Nawaz were arrested during the special checking of vehicle number LS 261.

According to Islamabad Police Spokesperson, a 30-bore pistol and a repeater with rounds were recovered from the accused and the vehicle was also seized.

The operation was carried out by SHO Tarnol Qaiser Niaz Gilani and his team.

A case was registered against the accused and further investigation was started.

SSP operations and DIG operations have appreciated the performance of Sadar Zone Police.