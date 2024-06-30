Open Menu

Tarnol Police Bust Gang Robbing Bikea Riders, Recover 8 Bikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Tarnol police bust gang robbing Bikea riders, recover 8 bikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police continued indiscriminate operations against criminal elements and those involved in snatching incidents in the Federal capital.

In this regard, the team of Tarnol police station successfully apprehended a gang that was robbing Bikea riders at gunpoint. The police team also recovered 08 snatched motorcycles, looted cash and weapons with ammunition from the gang members, a police spokesman told on Sunday.

The gang used to book Bikea rides, take the riders to deserted areas, and rob them at gunpoint.

They would also injure the riders by firing if they resisted. Further investigations are ongoing, and sensational revelations are expected.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza commended the police team's performance and their efforts. He said that the Islamabad Police are taking all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens.

He emphasized that no criminal elements would be allowed to disrupt the peace of the public. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police and immediately report any suspicious activities or items to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or "ICT-15" app.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Police Police Station Nasir Criminals Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

11 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

20 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

20 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

21 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

21 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

21 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

21 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

21 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

21 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

21 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan