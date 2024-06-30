Tarnol police bust gang robbing Bikea riders, recover 8 bikes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police continued indiscriminate operations against criminal elements and those involved in snatching incidents in the Federal capital.

In this regard, the team of Tarnol police station successfully apprehended a gang that was robbing Bikea riders at gunpoint. The police team also recovered 08 snatched motorcycles, looted cash and weapons with ammunition from the gang members, a police spokesman told on Sunday.

The gang used to book Bikea rides, take the riders to deserted areas, and rob them at gunpoint.

They would also injure the riders by firing if they resisted. Further investigations are ongoing, and sensational revelations are expected.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza commended the police team's performance and their efforts. He said that the Islamabad Police are taking all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens.

He emphasized that no criminal elements would be allowed to disrupt the peace of the public. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police and immediately report any suspicious activities or items to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or "ICT-15" app.