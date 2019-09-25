A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of a convict who attacked the participants of a candle-light vigil held on January 4, 2015 at Liberty Chowk to mark the death anniversary of slain Punjab governor Salman Taseer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of a convict who attacked the participants of a candle-light vigil held on January 4, 2015 at Liberty Chowk to mark the death anniversary of slain Punjab governor Salman Taseer.

The bench, consisting of Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, upheld the sentence of Mumtaz Sindhi who had challenged his conviction by an anti-terrorism court through the appeal.

Counsel for the appellant argued that the trial court awarded sentence to his client on the basis of insufficient proofs and no concrete evidence was available against him.

He asked the bench to set aside the conviction and acquit the appellant.

However, complainant's counsel opposed the appeal and submitted that the trial court had sentenced the appellant in the light of credible evidence.

He said that the convict was responsible for the attack, and he was identified through the footage of the incident.

He submitted that the LHC and the Apex Court had already dismissed appeals of the co-accused.

After hearing detailed arguments of the parties, the bench dismissed the appeal and upheld the sentence of the convict.

In January 2017, an anti-terrorism court awarded a total sixteen-and-a-half years jail term to Mumtaz Sindhi for leading the attack on a vigil held by civil society to mark the death anniversary of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer.

The court awarded five years jail term to Sindhi under Section 7 of Anti-terrorist Act, three-and-a-half years under Section 365 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), two years under Section 149 of PPC, three years under 153-A of PPC and three years under Section 148 of the PPC.

More than a dozen baton-wielding men had attacked the participants in the candle light vigil held at Liberty Chowk, Lahore, to mark the death anniversary of Salman Taseer.

The attackers tore the banners, pictures and posters displayed at the venue and also thrashed the activists.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Furqanul Haq, Muhammad Iftikhar, Wazir Ali and Kashif Munir were also convicted in the case and their appeals were dismissed by the LHC and Apex Court.