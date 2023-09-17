Task Force accelerates operation against illegal housing societies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The Task Force formed on the special directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta to take action against illegal housing societies has accelerated its ongoing operations against those violating the rules.

According to a RDA spokesman, the district administration, local police, and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) had jointly launched a grand operation against illegal housing societies, criminals hiding there, weapons, and their private guards allegedly involved in criminal activities. The Task Force was also taking action against those who had illegal arms and recruited guards without the permission of local police.

The four-member task force, comprising RDA Director General as chairman and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Superintendent of Police Saddar, and Chief Officer District Council as members, was formed last week, he informed.

It was taking action against the owners of the housing societies who recruited guards and constructed bunkers and hideouts as well as illegal weapons in the areas in the name of housing societies, he said, adding that the task force would also launch a crackdown on unregistered security agencies that provided gunmen to housing societies.

He said that the Task Force had destroyed the encroachments and unlawful structures of 15 illegal housing societies while carrying out a massive operation against illegal constructions.

He informed that the society offices, gates, billboards, bunkers, and other infrastructure of Rawal Enclave, Haider Residencia, Park Zameen Town, Al-Haram City, Danyal Al-Haram Block, Tameer Garden, Khan Builders, Manan City, Multi Gardens Phase-II, Faisal Town Phase-II, and Capital Smart City Extension were demolished.

The enforcement team of the RDA carried out an operation against four further illegal housing projects on Chakri Road, including Abdullah City, Avalon City, Blue World City, and Al-Imran Homes, and destroyed their main gates, billboards, advertising boards, dividers, and other equipment.

The Chairman of the Task Force said that, on the complaints of the citizens, grand operations were being conducted to stop the fraud of illegal housing schemes that were deceiving the public. He said that several complaints were received from the citizens about illegal occupation and fraud in the illegal housing schemes.

Strict action would be taken against those who try to occupy the land of the citizens forcefully, he added. He advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to visit the RDA's official website, www.rda.gop.pk, to know the status of the housing projects.

Earlier notices were also issued to the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes. FIRs were also lodged to stop illegal advertisements, the booking of plots, and the development work of the illegal housing schemes, he added.

The Task Force had conducted raids in different areas, and illegal constructions were demolished, along with several offices, he informed. He said heavy machinery was also used in the operation.

He said that the operation against illegal construction and encroachments would continue and that no one would be given any relaxation.