Task Force Committee meets to discuss higher education reforms in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The second meeting of the Task Force Committee was held at KMU under the supervision of Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Dr. Zia Ul Haq.

The committee, formed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, and chaired by the Vice Chancellor KMU, saw full participation from its members, including Dr. Shafiq ur Rehman, Adviser QA (HED), Prof. Dr. Jameel Ahmad, HEC (IT) Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Abdussalam Khalis, Prof. Dr. Hafeezullah, Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Prof. Dr. Yureed Ahsan University of Peshawar, Dr. Usman Ghani, Director IM Sciences, Prof. Dr. Gul Muhammad, UET Peshawar, Dr. Zahoor Khan IM Sciences Peshawar, Faridullah Director Colleges, Dr. Abdullah Sadiq, and Dr. Mohsin Habib, Deputy Secretary Universities.

In line with the instructions from Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the terms of reference (TOR) provided by the Higher Education Department, the committee prepared a foundational outline to guide their recommendations to the provincial government.

The recommendations aim to bring significant improvements to higher education in the province, potentially sparking a revolutionary change.

The committee discussed the current status of higher education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and proposed steps for improvement, focusing on sectoral plans, policy recommendations, optimal utilization of funds and resources, financial crisis management, and resource optimization in higher education institutions.

Other key topics included linking higher education institutions with industries for resource sharing, enhancing industry-academic collaboration, Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), Quality Assurance Cells (QAC), meeting practical needs based on international best practices, and improving the quality and development of faculty in higher educational institutions.

The committee also addressed the current status of faculty and challenges in faculty development, and suggested changes to the existing legal framework to facilitate these improvements.

The committee, expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Education Minister Meena Khan Afridi, and Secretary for Higher Education Arshad Khan, committed to submitting their collective recommendations to the provincial government within a month. The recommendations will be presented by the head of the committee and are expected to mark significant milestones for the advancement of higher education in the province.