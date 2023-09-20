Task Force conducts grand operation against 12 illegal housing schemes

The Task Force here on Wednesday conducted a grand operation against 12 illegal housing schemes in different Mouzas on GT Road and Rawat and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators

According to an RDA spokesman, the Task Force on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta and the Chairman Task Force/Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa conducted an operation against illegal housing societies in Mouzas Abn Chak, Bagga Sheikhan, Mera Martha, Chak Beli Khan, Takht Pari, Ratial and Baniaan and action was taken against National Police Foundation, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Pakistan Government Employees Housing Scheme, Century Town, Taqwa Town, Green Enclave, PARC Housing Scheme, Ample Living/Nishan-e-Mustufa, Pak PWD Housing Scheme, Countryside Farmhouse, Riser Marketing and Shaheen Garden.

The site offices were sealed and the Task Force demolished the main entrances, boundary walls, illegal cutting/plotting, subdivision, dividers and road infrastructure of the illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman informed that earlier, notices were issued to the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes namely Javed Iqbal Khan, Mirza Naseem-ul-Haq, Atta-ur-Rehman Bukhari, Shehzad Ahmed, Qazi Naveed Ahmed, Muhammad Imran Khokhar, Javed Ahmed Butt, Hammad Jamil, Ejaz Jahangir, Zahoor Akbar and Sardar Shoaib Shaheen while FIRs were also lodged against them to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development work.

He said that the owners of these properties were running illegal booking offices in violation of the rules.

The Chairman Task Force informed that on the complaints of the citizens, a grand operation was being conducted against illegal housing schemes which were deceiving the public and looting the hard-earned money of innocent people.

He said that the operation would continue and strict action would be taken against those involved in land grabbing.

He advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to visit RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

The Task Force includes Deputy Director Planning Samiullah Niazi, Assistant Director Building Control RDA, Assistant Director Land RDA, Assistant Director Planning RDA, DSP Rawat Noman, SHO Police Station Rawat, RDA Scheme Inspectors, District Council Inspector, District Administration representative along with other team members took part in the grand operation.