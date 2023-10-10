Open Menu

Task Force Conducts Grand Operation Against Four Illegal Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 09:07 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Task Force on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee here on Tuesday conducted a grand operation against four illegal housing schemes namely Mian Muhammad Bakhsh City, Misriot Villas, Khalid Colony Phase-4, Islamabad and Marina in Mouzas Misriot, Ranial and Mohri Khatran.

According to the RDA spokesman, the Task Force demolished the boundary wall, electric poles and road infrastructure and sealed the site office of illegal housing schemes.

On the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha, the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, the Deputy Commissioner and the City Police Officer are supervising the operations against the rules violators.

The DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa said that on the instructions of the Commissioner, grand operations against all illegal societies would continue across the board to stop the illegal business of unapproved housing schemes.

The DG informed that the administration on the complaints of the citizens had launched a grand operation against illegal housing schemes. Strict action was being taken against the rules violators, he added.

The RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to check their status on the RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk or visit the RDA office to get information.

Earlier, notices were also issued to the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes and directed to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development work, he added.

The operation team including Ms Mehwish Naseem, Assistant Director Planning RDA, Hussain Shah, SHO Dhamial Police Station, RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors, District Council Inspector, and District Administration Representative along with other team members took part in the operation.

