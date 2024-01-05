Open Menu

Task Force Conducts Grand Operation Against Five Illegal Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Task Force constituted against illegal housing schemes has taken action in accordance with the law against five illegal housing projects.

In the light of the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee, the Task Force is conducting raids and taking strict action against the rules violators.

The Task Force demolished the site offices, electric poles, billboards, roads, security rooms and other infrastructure while carrying out a grand operation against illegal housing schemes namely Green Hawks (Hartus Floare Farm), Sighu Farm House in mouza Bhal and Chak Cighu Chontra to Chak Beli Khan road, Al Khan Enclave, Aurora Housing Scheme in mouza Lab Thathoo and Wah Residencia in mouza Bhotti Pind Sir Syed Avenue in Taxila Rawalpindi.

On the directions of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, the DG RDA, the DC Rawalpindi and CPO Rawalpindi are supervising the operation against illegal housing societies.

The DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa informed that on the instructions of the Commissioner Rawalpindi, grand operation against all illegal societies would continue without any discrimination.

He said that the RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and the citizens were also requested to visit RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to check status of the housing projects.

Earlier, the RDA had also issued notices to the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes and they were directed to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development work. The owners were running booking offices of illegal housing schemes in violation of the rules, the DG said.

The operation team including Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Planning Mehwish Naseem, Assistant Director Building Control RDA, Waqar Ahmad Malik, Assistant Director Land , police team from Chontra and Wah Cantt, police stations, RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors, District Council Inspector, District Administration Representatives and other team members took part in the grand operation.

