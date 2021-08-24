UrduPoint.com

Task Force Constituted Against Sale, Production Of Counterfeit Medicines

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Task force constituted against sale, production of counterfeit medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General Drug Control and Pharmacy Services, Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a task force against the sale and production of counterfeit, substandard and unregistered medicines across the province.

The task force would comprise of Chief Drug Inspector Abbottabad, Imran Ullah, Drug Inspector Peshawar Dr Safiullah, Drug Inspector Buner Muhammad Sajid and district drug officers concerned.

The task force with the assistance of local police and district administration would conduct raids on medicine factories and drug stores suspicious of producing and selling counterfeit and unregistered medicine and take them to the task.

