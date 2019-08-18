Task force constituted to identify issues in agriculture & food security

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of National Food Security and Research during the first year of PTI government, constituted a task force to identify the issues in agriculture and food security and chalked out a plan to overcome the hurdles in productivity enhancement and agriculture exports under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

According to the one year performance report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, recommendations of the task force were converted into 13 main projects. Prime Minister Imran Khan took a brief on the all the 13 projects and consented approval. The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) also approved the projects, which would be inaugurates by the prime minister shortly.