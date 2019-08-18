UrduPoint.com
Task Force Constituted To Identify Issues In Agriculture & Food Security

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 08:30 PM

Task force constituted to identify issues in agriculture & food security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of National Food Security and Research during the first year of PTI government, constituted a task force to identify the issues in agriculture and food security and chalked out a plan to overcome the hurdles in productivity enhancement and agriculture exports under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

According to the one year performance report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, recommendations of the task force were converted into 13 main projects. Prime Minister Imran Khan took a brief on the all the 13 projects and consented approval. The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) also approved the projects, which would be inaugurates by the prime minister shortly.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

