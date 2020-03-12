UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Task Force Constituted To Oversee, Progress On Decisions Taken Against Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:08 PM

Task force constituted to oversee, progress on decisions taken against coronavirus

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday constituted a task force to oversee and monitor progress on the decisions taken by the provincial cabinet relating to coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday constituted a task force to oversee and monitor progress on the decisions taken by the provincial cabinet relating to coronavirus.

The meeting among others was also attended by provincial ministers including Taimur Salim Jhagra, Akbar Ayub and Sultan Khan besides concerned officials of health and relief departments.

The meeting was also briefed about current situation of coronavirus, numbers of confirmed and suspected cases, preventive measures taken by provincial government, preparation and arrangements of all the relevant departments to overcome the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the province.

KP CM would head the task force while provincial minister for health and other members are included provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to Chief Minister for Local Government, Elementary and Secondary education, Higher Education, Law, Information and Administrative Secretaries of the mentioned departments.

Besides overseeing and monitoring, the force would recommend measures to provincial government and keep close liaison with Federal government and other stakeholders against the virus.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister stressed the need for adopting maximum preventive measures against corona virus adding all available resources would be utilized for the purpose.

Expressing satisfaction on the overall arrangements, he urged general public to follow all the approved preventive measures.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Progress All Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

11 minutes ago

Sindh govt to cooperate with Balochistan: Chief Se ..

2 minutes ago

Over three lac kids to be vaccinated against polio ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council to celebrate Punjab Cultural D ..

3 minutes ago

Real Madrid Quarantines All Teams After Player Con ..

3 minutes ago

Stay order extended against Primary School Teacher ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.