Task force constituted to oversee, progress on decisions taken against coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday constituted a task force to oversee and monitor progress on the decisions taken by the provincial cabinet relating to coronavirus.

The meeting among others was also attended by provincial ministers including Taimur Salim Jhagra, Akbar Ayub and Sultan Khan besides concerned officials of health and relief departments.

The meeting was also briefed about current situation of coronavirus, numbers of confirmed and suspected cases, preventive measures taken by provincial government, preparation and arrangements of all the relevant departments to overcome the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the province.

KP CM would head the task force while provincial minister for health and other members are included provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to Chief Minister for Local Government, Elementary and Secondary education, Higher Education, Law, Information and Administrative Secretaries of the mentioned departments.

Besides overseeing and monitoring, the force would recommend measures to provincial government and keep close liaison with Federal government and other stakeholders against the virus.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister stressed the need for adopting maximum preventive measures against corona virus adding all available resources would be utilized for the purpose.

Expressing satisfaction on the overall arrangements, he urged general public to follow all the approved preventive measures.