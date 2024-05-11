Task Force demolishes site offices of illegal housing society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Task Force formed to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes has demolished site offices and other infrastructure of Ruden Enclave.

According to a RDA spokesman, in compliance with the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee, the Task Force was conducting operations against illegal housing schemes.

In a recent operation against the Ruden Enclave scheme in Mouza Budhial, Rawalpindi, the Task Force demolished the site offices and other infrastructure.

He informed that the operation was being carried out under the supervision of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Abdul Aamir Khattak, the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi.

The DG RDA said that upon the Commissioner’s instructions, operations against all illegal societies would continue without any discrimination.

Strict action would be taken against the rules violators, he added.

She advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and visit RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to check status of the housing schemes.

The spokesman informed that earlier, notices were issued to the owners and sponsors of the Ruden Enclave scheme to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots, and development work. Despite warnings, the owners were found operating booking offices for the illegal scheme, in violation of rules.

The joint operation team, comprising officials from the RDA, Saddar Beroni police station, and representatives from the District Administration conducted the operation.

Director MP&TE RDA Jamshaid Aftab, Deputy Director PHATA, Assistant Director Building Control RDA, Assistant Director Planning RDA, RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors, along with others took part in the operation.