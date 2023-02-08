UrduPoint.com

Task Force Established To Solve Farmers' Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 08:52 PM

On the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir visited Rawalpindi and presided over a meeting with farmers' representatives at the Commissioner's Office to listen to their problems

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha, RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Hasan Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Director Agriculture Shahid Bukhari and farmer's representatives from all tehsils of Rawalpindi district attended the meeting in person while farmers from Attock district, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang participated in the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, Aamir Mir said the caretaker government was trying to solve farmers' problems on a priority basis. Sub-offices of Seed Corporation should be established in all tehsils of Rawalpindi and the government would provide all possible facilities to the farmers in the supply of seeds and sale of agricultural products, he added.

Provincial Minister said farmers should get full rewards for their hard work and plans were being made to provide facilities to the farmers at the Union Council level.

He said the chief minister had established a task force to solve the farmers' problems and the caretaker ministers were given the task to meet the farmers in every division in order to get awareness of their real problems.

He directed that flour sale points should be increased in the Rawalpindi division and that quality should be strictly monitored.

He further added that instead of dealers and shops, efforts should be made to increase truck points for selling cheap flour.

On the occasion, all the farmers briefed the Information Minister about their problems and gave suggestions for the improvement of agriculture in the Potohar region.

A briefing was also given regarding the general situation of agriculture, availability of urea and other fertilizers, and wheat by the agriculture department. The minister was personally taking notes of the problems and suggestions of the farmers.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Rawalpindi said the area of Potohar was 22,224 square feet, with an annual rainfall of 900 to 1800 mm.

He said that wheat, groundnut, and corn were important agricultural products and their growers would be given all possible support to increase cultivation. Liaqat Ali Chatha said the Potohar region has abundant reserves of fertilizer and currently there is no complaint of shortage of fertilizer anywhere in the division.

He directed the agricultural officers to ensure the availability of fertilizer at the rate fixed by the government. On the complaints of wild animals destroying crops, he said modern technology should be used to drive away wild animals.

Caretaker Information Minister, along with Commissioner Rawalpindi, and RPO also planted a sapling on the premises of the Commissioner's Office.

