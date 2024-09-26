Task Force Establishes To Review Progress Of UN's SDGs In Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A Provincial Task Force has been established under the leadership of Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Women's Development Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi to oversee and monitor the implementation and progress of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Balochistan.
The task force will comprise 17 members from both the treasury and opposition benches, representing all parliamentary parties.
According to a notification issued by the Secretary of the Balochistan Assembly, the Speaker of the Assembly, Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, has appointed Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi as the convener of this task force. The task force includes provincial ministers Noor Muhammad Dummar, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Parliamentary Secretary Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Nawabzada Zarain Khan Magsi, Leader of the Opposition Mir Younis Aziz Zehri, Ghulam Dastgir Badini, Muhammad Nawaz, Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Prince Agha Umar Ahmedzai, Ravi Kumar, and Shahida Rauf.
The inclusion of representatives from all parliamentary parties in this SDG task force aims to ensure mutual consultation and consensus to review progress and take necessary actions within the set time frame for achieving the global commitments of the SDGs.
