Task force expresses resolve to show zero tolerance for adulteration

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Special Task Force of Food Authority Thursday expressed resolve to show zero tolerance for adulteration in food items and warned strict action against the accused.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saddat Hassan presiding over the 1st meeting of the task force said that in order to facilitate the general public the task force would show no leniency against adulteration and would curb the practice through consolidated measures.

Later, the task force conducted inspection in various markets here after the meeting and imposed an amount of Rs 11,000 penalty on spot fine on a shopkeeper for selling colored black tea.

The task force comprised Assistant Commissioner Adenzai, District Food Controller, DD Livestock and Diary Development, AD Industries and District Health Officer at District Secretariat Jirga Hall.

The members of the force were directed to give consolidated progress reports fortnightly basis in order to be discussed in fortnightly meetings of Food Authority.