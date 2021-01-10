UrduPoint.com
Task Force Finalizes ToRs For Curbing Cyber Crimes Against Children

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :A high-level task force, formed by Wafaqi Mohtasib in the wake of growing cyber crimes against children, has finalized Terms of Reference (ToRs) in its maiden meeting held here the other day.

Talking to APP here on Sunday Syeda Waqar un Nisa Hashmi, convener of the meeting said the initiative was taken to evolve a holistic plan of action to curb cyber crimes against children by addressing systemic issues through short, medium and long term measures.

She said the task force, which was formed after realizing bottlenecks in the contemporary system, involved officials from the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, the telecommunication authority, a psychologist with expertise in the relevant field and parliamentarians.

She said the task force's ToRs focused on identifying practical challenges to prevent dissemination of pornographic material, reviewing cyber crime laws, enhancing coordination among the LEAs, establishing cyber crime cells in police stations and constituting thematic sub-committees for the purpose.

Viquar un Nisa, who also holds portfolio of Commissioner for Children and Transgender at Wafaqi Mohtasib, said it was being considered also to take the international development partners, like UNICEF, and national level non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working in this area, onboard to prevent such crimes in an effective manner.

Out of total population, she said 48 to 50 per cent children were less than 18 years of age, of whom 30-40% was living below poverty line.

Unfortunately, there was no Child Ombudsman or any other such institution exclusively for children in Pakistan.

She said presently, child related complaints and crimes fell under the jurisdiction of police of respective provinces and other law enforcement agencies, but unfortunately, the culprits remained escort-free in most of cases due to legal lacunae and their limited capacity to properly investigate and prosecute offenders of such heinous crimes.

The convener said though, no authentic data of cyber-crimes was available yet, millions of objectionable websites were flourishing globally. Child's Play, Play Pen, Red Room and Hurt 2 Core were some of the busted violent pornographic websites that operated on the Dark Web, she added.

She cited countries like United States of America, United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Australia, and Philippines as example that had busted the Dark-web-child-porn-rings.

Waqar un Nisa noted that another issue was the uploading of the pornographic videos on social media that was the cause of psychological stress on the children and parents. The pornographic videos were also disseminated through CDs.

She said these crimes in Pakistan surfaced for the first time around 2010. The report of joint-investigation team revealed the confiscation of such videos from Kasur.

Waqar Un Nisa maintained that a major impediment in curbing such crimes in Pakistan was reluctance of the victims to come forward due to social taboos, and flaws in the relevant substantive and procedural laws.

