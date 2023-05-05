UrduPoint.com

Task Force For Prioritizing Rights Of Transgender People In Natural Disaster Aftermath

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Task Force for prioritizing rights of transgender people in natural disaster aftermath

Participants of a meeting of Task Force on Trans-inclusive Humanitarian Response call for prioritizing the rights and needs of transgender people in the aftermath of any natural disaster including climate catastrophes like the disastrous floods of 2022 affecting around 33 million people in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Participants of a meeting of Task Force on Trans-inclusive Humanitarian Response call for prioritizing the rights and needs of transgender people in the aftermath of any natural disaster including climate catastrophes like the disastrous floods of 2022 affecting around 33 million people in the country.

The meeting was arranged by the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) and Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization working on gender equality.

This was the first meeting of Task Force constituted with the objective of removing hindrances in the inclusion of the transgender community in disaster management plan both pre and post.

People belonging to different walks of life including the transgender community, officials of PDMA, Social Welfare Department, UNDP and media persons participated in the meeting.

The participants laid stress on ensuring legal recognition and protection of transgender individuals during emergencies.

They advocated for the recognition of transgender people's gender identity in relevant laws and for facilitation in the issuance of identity documents reflecting their self-identified gender.

Equip humanitarian actors with the necessary knowledge and skills to address transgender individuals' unique needs, develop comprehensive training programs on transgender issues, rights, needs and raise awareness about the challenges faced by them during emergencies, they added.

Earlier, Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager Blue Veins made a presentation on policy guidelines in humanitarian response. The guidelines were prepared by Provincial Disaster Management Department (PMDA) KP.

The overall objective of the policy guidelines is to enhance awareness and understanding among humanitarian actors, stakeholders, and communities about the rights, protection issues and other concerns of transgender individuals in all phases of the Disaster Management Spectrum, Qamar added.

He also disclosed that NADRA (National Database Registration Authority) has issued notification declaring two transgenders in Peshawar as authorized in verification of documents of others for issuance of identity cards.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary Social Welfare Department, Muhammad Farooq informed the participants that work is in progress over legal frame work for removal of hurdles in inclusion of transgenders in humanitarian response.

Programme Manager Gender and Child Cell PDMA, Syed Musaver Shah Gillani apprised the participants that at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa level, transgenders have been added in disaster management rules. The community will also be given due consideration in monsoon contingency plan, he added.

He said due to lack of proper data regarding transgender community, problems are faced in welfare and humanitarian related activities.

He said in 2015 a question came from KP Assembly seeking details of affected transgenders due to natural calamities, but the department did not have any reply due to lack of data.

Tariq Javed, Chairman National Commission for Human Rights stressed upon all departments concerned to give due consideration to problems being faced by transgender community and provide them relief.

President Trans Action KP, Farzana Riaz and Arzo also spoke on the occasion and informed participants about the difficulties being faced by trans persons in getting relief and rehabilitation after disastrous flood.

They demanded measures for ensuring safety to their lives and for improving living standards by providing them jobs and inclusion in social activities.

We should not be treated as aliens and given due representation in all segments of society as were given to other human beings, they added.

The meeting ended with the pledge from participants that efforts would be continued for resolving the problems being faced by transgender community especially in the wake of natural disaster like climate catastrophes.

