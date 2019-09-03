Task force formed by HR ministry against forced conversions of religious believes

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights has formed a task force against forced conversions of religious believes to amicably deal with the situation and ensure religious rights of all the people in the country.

Talking to APP, an official of the Ministry here on Tuesday said it was the responsibility of the provincial and Federal governments to ensure protection of religious rights of the people where the task force of Ministry of Human Rights had worked actively to spearhead the initiatives.

The ministers of foreign affairs and human rights, and officials from the Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony were also involved to monitor the cases related to minorities' religious rights and blasphemy incidents.

He said the ministry was focused on the vision to ensure freedom of expression and religion to every faction of the society so that they could lead their lives according to their religious beliefs.