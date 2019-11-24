UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Task Force Formed For Implementing Drug Act, 17 Pharma Units Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 05:50 PM

Task force formed for implementing Drug Act, 17 pharma units sealed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :On the orders of Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Drugs Regulation Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has formed a National Task Force to ensure implementation of Drug Act-1976 and DRAP Act 2012.

Sources in DRAP said that a special campaign had been launched against those pharmaceutical companies which were violating the Drug Act 1976/DRAP Act-2012. All drug inspectors had been assigned the task of inspecting pharmaceutical units in areas falling in their jurisdiction.

During the last one week, 17 medicines units including 15 herbal and two allopathic units were sealed in the city while 110 samples of herbal, neutraceutical and allopathy drugs were collected by the drug inspectors and sent to the Drug Testing Labs.

The pharmaceutical units sealed include three at Thokar Niaz Beg, 10 in Sundar Industrial State, two each at Ferozpur Road and Sheikhupura Road area.

Meanwhile, different health organisations including Pakistan Pharmacists Association and Drugs Lawyers Forum welcomed the the government initiative and termed it a step in the right direction.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs Lawyers Road Sheikhupura All Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

22 minutes ago

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public tra ..

22 minutes ago

MoHAP, BUiD sign MoU to enhance cooperation in hea ..

52 minutes ago

Education Affairs Office at Crown Prince Court lau ..

52 minutes ago

Innovation workshop held at Emirates Institute for ..

52 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador bestowed Bulgaria&#039;s highest or ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.