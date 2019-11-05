UrduPoint.com
Task Force Formed To Improve Greenbelts In City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:52 PM

Task force formed to improve greenbelts in city

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has formed a special task force to develop and improve greenbelts in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has formed a special task force to develop and improve greenbelts in the city.

The task force will comprise 50 gardeners who are visiting different sections of greenbelts on daily basis to fill soil where needed, plant saplings, trim the existing plants and clean the area.

This was stated by chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua during his visit to greenbelts at Chowk Kumharaanwala and Chungi No.9 here Tuesday.

He said that plantation was also in progress to further beautify the greenbelts, says a press release.

He said that cleanliness work and plantation has been completed on greenbelts on Metro Route Chungi No 8, Water Works Road, Airport Road, and Qaswar Gardezi Road.

Cleanliness of parks was also being ensured and waste was being collected, Janjua said.

