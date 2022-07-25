UrduPoint.com

Task Force Formed To Provide High Potential Vegetable Seeds To Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Additional Director General (ADG) Agriculture (Farm & Training) Punjab Dr Ishtiaq Hussain said on Monday that an agriculture task force had been formed to provide high potential vegetable seeds to farmers

Addressing a meeting at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad, he said that environmental condition in Gilgit-Baltistan was most suitable for preparing disease free potato seeds. Therefore, the Agriculture Department Punjab had inked an agreement with the Agriculture Department Gilgit-Baltistan under which scientists of Potato Research Institute Sahiwal would use land in Gilgit-Baltistan and introduce new varieties for increasing potato production in the country.

This step would also help in provision of high quality seeds at low cost to the growers, he said and added that increase in potato production would not only help in catering to domestic food requirements but also play an effective role in trimming down budget of seed import.

The meeting also approved AARI projects 2022-23 for production of off-season vegetables, potato, tomato, garlic, onion and chilli after some amendments.

Director Coordination Punjab Chaudhry Mushtaq Ali, Director Potato Research Institute Dr Ejazul Hasan, vegetable experts Dr Saeed Ahmad Chishti, Waseem Abbas, Dr Qaisar Lateef, Kashif Nadeem and others were also present in the meeting.

