Task Force launches grand operation against eight illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Task Force constituted to take strict action by the law against illegal housing societies here on Friday conducted grand operation against eight schemes, namely Sarwar Shaheed Garden at Rawat GT road, Heaven Valley at mouza Sangh and Mandra, Kashmir Valley at mouza Jolly Chak Dollat, Shakir Farm at mouza moghot, Shaheen Garden at mouza Jajja, Al-Imran Garden at GT road, Holy Residencia at mouza Kalyam Shareef and Joshua Town at Mohalla Raja Sultan, Rawat.

The enforcement team also demolished and sealed the site offices, boundary walls, main gates, guard rooms, road and other infrastructure of the illegal housing schemes.

On the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee, the Task Force conducted a grand operation and took strict action against the rules violators.

On the directions of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chattha, the DG RDA, the DC Rawalpindi and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are supervising the operations against illegal housing societies.

The DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa informed that on the instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi, grand operations against all illegal societies would continue without any discrimination.

He said that the RDA under an awareness campaign was spreading information about illegal housing schemes. The citizens had been advised not to invest in illegal societies and to check their status at the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk before any investment.

According to the authorities, earlier notices were also issued to the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes and directed to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development work.

The operation team including Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Building Control RDA, Rimsha Siddiqa, police personnel from police station concerned , RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors, District Council Inspector, and district administration representatives took part in the operation.