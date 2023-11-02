Open Menu

Task Force Launches Operation Against Qaswa, Illegal Housing Scheme

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Task Force, on the special directives of Divisional Intelligence Committee, here on Thursday launched an operation against Qaswa, illegal housing scheme in Moza Thoha, Khalsa, Tehsil Kalar Syedan and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The Task Force conducted an operation and demolished the site office, boundary walls, main entrance, roads and other infrastructures.

On the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta, the Director General RDA, the Deputy

Commissioner Rawalpindi and City Police Officer Rawalpindi are supervising the operation against illegal housing societies.

The DG RDA informed that the operation would continue without any discrimination against the rules violators.

All-out efforts were being made to control illegal business of unapproved housing schemes which were looting the citizens, he added.

The citizens had been advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and asked to check their status on RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk.

He informed that earlier a notice was also issued to the owner and sponsors of the illegal housing scheme to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development work as they were running illegal booking offices in violation of the rules.

The operation team including Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Building Control RDA, Rimsha Siddiqa, police personnel from police station concerned, RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors, District Council Inspector, and tehsil administration representatives took part in the operation.

