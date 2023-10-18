Task Force launches operation against six illegal housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Task Force on the special directives of Divisional Intelligence Committee here on Wednesday launched a grand operation against six illegal housing schemes and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The Task Force conducted operations against Dua Garden, Potohar Valley, Gulshan-e-Abas, Chinar Enclave and Imran Garden in mouza Khasala Kalan, and Discovery Garden in mouza Mujahid.

The site offices, boundary walls, main entrances, road and other infrastructures were sealed and demolished during the operation.

On the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta, the Director General RDA, the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and City Police Officer Rawalpindi are supervising the operation against illegal housing societies.

The DG RDA informed that on the instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi, a grand operation against all illegal housing societies was launched and it would continue without any discrimination against the rules violators.

All-out efforts were being made to control illegal business of unapproved housing schemes which were looting the citizens, he added.

The citizens had been advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and asked to check their status on RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk.

He informed that earlier notices were also issued to the owners and sponsors of the aforesaid housing schemes to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development work as they were running illegal booking offices in violation of the rules.

The operation team including Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Building Control RDA, police personnel from sadder baroni Police Station, RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors, District Council Inspector and District Administration representatives took part in the operation.