Open Menu

Task Force Launches Operation Against Six Illegal Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Task Force launches operation against six illegal housing schemes

The Task Force on the special directives of Divisional Intelligence Committee here on Wednesday launched a grand operation against six illegal housing schemes and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Task Force on the special directives of Divisional Intelligence Committee here on Wednesday launched a grand operation against six illegal housing schemes and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The Task Force conducted operations against Dua Garden, Potohar Valley, Gulshan-e-Abas, Chinar Enclave and Imran Garden in mouza Khasala Kalan, and Discovery Garden in mouza Mujahid.

The site offices, boundary walls, main entrances, road and other infrastructures were sealed and demolished during the operation.

On the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta, the Director General RDA, the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and City Police Officer Rawalpindi are supervising the operation against illegal housing societies.

The DG RDA informed that on the instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi, a grand operation against all illegal housing societies was launched and it would continue without any discrimination against the rules violators.

All-out efforts were being made to control illegal business of unapproved housing schemes which were looting the citizens, he added.

The citizens had been advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and asked to check their status on RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk.

He informed that earlier notices were also issued to the owners and sponsors of the aforesaid housing schemes to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development work as they were running illegal booking offices in violation of the rules.

The operation team including Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Building Control RDA, police personnel from sadder baroni Police Station, RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors, District Council Inspector and District Administration representatives took part in the operation.

Related Topics

Police Business Police Station Road Rawalpindi SITE All From Housing

Recent Stories

DC visits vegetable & fruits market to monitor pri ..

DC visits vegetable & fruits market to monitor prices

39 seconds ago
 Kohat police arrest drug peddler, recover 1075 kg ..

Kohat police arrest drug peddler, recover 1075 kg ice

41 seconds ago
 PM urges UN Secy General to play role in stopping ..

PM urges UN Secy General to play role in stopping Israeli violence against Pales ..

7 minutes ago
 International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) sports gala starts

7 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

7 minutes ago
 AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mi ..

AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge project ..

7 minutes ago
PPP workers protest against declined rates of pad ..

PPP workers protest against declined rates of paddy

7 minutes ago
 Mobilisation of diplomatic channels can reduce gre ..

Mobilisation of diplomatic channels can reduce greenhouse gas emission: say expe ..

4 minutes ago
 CVDs, major cause of mortality worldwide: Dr Rehan ..

CVDs, major cause of mortality worldwide: Dr Rehan Omar

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Putin says world conflicts 'strengthen' t ..

Russia's Putin says world conflicts 'strengthen' ties with China

4 minutes ago
 G42 and OpenAI partner to deploy advanced AI in UA ..

G42 and OpenAI partner to deploy advanced AI in UAE and broader region

24 minutes ago
 Experts denounce hospital bombing in Gaza, Call fo ..

Experts denounce hospital bombing in Gaza, Call for International Action

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan