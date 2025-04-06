Task Force Meeting Chaired By CS Takes Key Decisions On Peshawar Uplift
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A high-level meeting of the Task Force established for the development and uplift of Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah.
The Task Force has been formed on the directions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to fast-track efforts for the city's transformation.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi, MNA Asif Khan, the Chief Minister’s Focal Person Arbab Asim Khan, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, representatives from PDA, WSSP, and other relevant officials.
The Task Force will focus on improving sanitation, traffic management, beautification, and execution of development projects in Peshawar. It will provide recommendations and assist the government in streamlining and coordinating efforts among departments. The Commissioner Peshawar will monitor field activities and regularly update the Task Force on progress.
Briefings were given on ongoing uplift projects across Peshawar, including the Hayatabad Trail project. It was reported that 72% of work on jogging and cycling tracks has been completed. The Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of sustainability planning for these projects after completion.
The restructuring of PDA to enhance its capacity also came under discussion.
The Director General PDA informed the meeting that work on a comprehensive beautification plan for Peshawar would commence this month, with a detailed feasibility report to be completed within three months.
The meeting was also briefed on the timely completion of the new bus terminal project, with weekly review meetings being held for monitoring.
The Chief Secretary reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to transform Peshawar into a model city in a short span and directed strict adherence to the tracking sheet system for the timely completion of all development projects. He also directed PDA to develop an action plan outlining responsibilities clearly.
WSSP presented a briefing on sanitation, water supply, drainage, road sweeping, and waste collection in the city. The meeting was informed that action is being taken against illegal water connections and efforts are underway to modernize WSSP with digital systems. A performance monitoring mechanism has also been introduced for WSSP staff.
TMA performance was also reviewed during the meeting. The Chief Secretary directed TMAs to formulate comprehensive plans for sanitation and optimal use of available resources.
The Task Force also approved a city-wide Cleanliness Week campaign starting from April 15, aimed at mobilizing departments and the community for improved urban hygiene and environmental care.
