Task Force on cards for operation against illegal housing schemes: DG RDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza here on Wednesday said that a Task Force would be formed soon regarding the operation against illegal housing schemes.

Chairing a meeting held here to discuss the authority’s action against illegal housing schemes, Kinza Murtaza said that on the complaints of citizens, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

The DG further directed the authorities that a redressal committee should also be formed to address the concerns of the citizens, whereas immediate action should be taken on the complaints of the masses.

According to the RDA spokesperson, the DG had directed the planning wing of RDA to continue grand operation to stop illegal housing schemes which were looting and misleading the citizens.

The spokesman informed that the RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and visit RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to check status of the housing schemes.

He said the DG had also directed the planning wing of RDA to take strict action to immediately stop all kinds of development works, advertisements and events of the illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman said that in case of non-compliance, legal action would be taken against the rules violators under Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021.

The Director MP&TE RDA, Deputy Director Planning RDA and other officers attended the meeting.