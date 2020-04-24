Task Force on COVID-19 decides closure of essential commodities shops by 4 p.m

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 Friday decided that the shops of essential commodities of daily use already exempted from lockdown would be closed by 4 p.m. during the Holy month of Ramazan.

This was decided in a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 held here with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. The decision will remain enforced from today.

These essential shops included grocery stores, vegetables, fruits and milk shops which would remain opened from early morning to 4 p.m. while the decision would also be applicable on restaurants for home delivery and take away services only. However, the medical stores will be exempted from the decision and will remain opened 24/7.

Besides Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai and Advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbassi, other high ranked military and civil officers also attended the meeting.

Briefing the media about the decision of Task Force meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Advisor to the CM on Information Ajmal Wazir informed that forum had also decided to make the use of face mask in public places as mandatory, adding that for next one week people will be persuaded and educated to use face mask and after that the decision would be implemented strictly.

The meeting has also decided that implementation of social distancing and other precautionary measures in the exempted shops would be monitored closely and the shops not implementing social distancing measures would be sealed immediately.

"To ensure the implementation of SOPs formulated at national level for offering prayers in mosques, committees would be constituted at provincial, divisional and district level to engage the local Ulemas for the purpose" It was also decided in the meeting.

The forum while expressing its concern over the increasing number of corona cases in some districts, has stressed the need of strict checking at all entry points of the sensitive cities to discourage the visits of people without any solid reason to these high risk cities.

Later, the Chief Minister, through video link also attended the meeting of National Coordination Committee held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed the forum about the decision taken in the Task Force meeting.