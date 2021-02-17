UrduPoint.com
Task Force Proposes Amendments To PECA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A newly formed Task Force of Wafaqi Mohtasib (WM) has proposed a set of amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) to effectively curb cyber crimes against children.

According to Task Force Convener Syeda Waqar un Nisa Hashmi, the amendments were prepared and proposed by its sub-committee, which recently met here to review the existing laws dealing with the cyber crimes against children.

She told APP on Tuesday that the amendments included replacement of the term 'child pornography' as used in the PECA with the term 'child sexual abuse', insertion of definition of 'complainant' , addition of more offences like commercial sexual exploitation of children; cyber enticement, solicitation and grooming; and others, and to make all offences against children under PECA cognizable and non-bailable.

The convener, who also holds portfolio of Commissioner for Children and Transgender at Wafaqi Mohtasib, said amendments in procedural laws were also proposed, aimed at authorizing the Federal Investigation Agency or police to take cognizance of the offence (especially dissemination of pornographic material on social media, CDs, etc.) regardless of the complaint made by the aggrieved) on its own; and / or if the case is referred to it by any agency, person and others.

She said a draft of the proposed amendments would be presented in next meeting of the task force to get its final approval. Once approved, it would be forwarded to the quarters concerned for further necessary action.

