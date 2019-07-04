Task Force recovers Rs1.3 million from defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Task Forces of Mardan Circle have recovered Rs1.3 million for defaulters and removed 185 direct hocks during a raid on Thursday.

Following orders of Chief Executive PESCO, the Task Forces are taking strict actions against illegal use of electricity and recovery of outstanding dues and recovered Rs1,340,000 from defaulters.

As many as Rs1,420,000 were recovered from domestic and consumers as assessment charges and nine tampered meters were replaced.

As many as 54 direct hooks and nine meters were removed due to nonpayment of dues.

The Names of 16 persons have been sent to police stations for lodging FIRs for taking direct hooks from LT lines.

The Task Forces of Mardan-2 Division have also recovered Rs1.86million from defaulters besides removal of 11 direct hooks.